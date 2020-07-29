Multiple semi, vehicle crash closes I-80 WB, part of I-355 NB

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO -- A five-unit crash, including three commercial vehicles, has closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 and part of Interstate 355 Wednesday evening, according to the Illinois State Police.

Officials say just before 4:30 p.m., a semi-trailer failed to stop for traffic ahead, crashing into another semi near milepost 141, just east of I-355. The impact of the crash caused the two semis to veer left, colliding with a third semi.

The second impact caused the first semi to become engulfed in flames and the second to rollover onto the road.

The third truck then struck a fourth vehicle, causing it to collide with a fifth.

The driver of the first semi has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injures, ISP says. All other drivers were also transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP says all lanes on I-80 WB and the left lane of I-355 NB are currently shut down while officials conduct a traffic crash investigation and clean up debris.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
semi crashcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago gang leader among 23 charged in federal investigation, officials say
Officials warn rising COVID-19 positivity rates could trigger reopening rollbacks
Gov. Pritzker announces youth sports guidelines, IHSA delays some seasons
Trump Administration shakes up DACA program protecting undocumented immigrants
Aurora veteran welcomed home after surviving COVID-19, but loses son to virus
'Operation Legend' expands to 3 more cities to fight violent crimes
Social Security investigation calls a scam, FBI says
Show More
Chicago-area parents turn to unique schooling options amid COVID-19
Uptown carjacking ends in Buena Park crash: CPD
Mercy Hospital closing next year
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, stray showers
Suspected serial killer charged with 1997 Lake County murder
More TOP STORIES News