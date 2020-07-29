CHICAGO -- A five-unit crash, including three commercial vehicles, has closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 and part of Interstate 355 Wednesday evening, according to the Illinois State Police.
Officials say just before 4:30 p.m., a semi-trailer failed to stop for traffic ahead, crashing into another semi near milepost 141, just east of I-355. The impact of the crash caused the two semis to veer left, colliding with a third semi.
The second impact caused the first semi to become engulfed in flames and the second to rollover onto the road.
The third truck then struck a fourth vehicle, causing it to collide with a fifth.
The driver of the first semi has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injures, ISP says. All other drivers were also transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
ISP says all lanes on I-80 WB and the left lane of I-355 NB are currently shut down while officials conduct a traffic crash investigation and clean up debris.
Multiple semi, vehicle crash closes I-80 WB, part of I-355 NB
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More