Multiple U.S. Marshals injured in Bronx shootout, suspect dead

BRONX, New York -- A suspect is dead after a shootout in which three U.S. Marshals were wounded in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

The gunfire erupted on Ely Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. this morning.

Marshals appear to have been executing a warrant for a suspect at the time of the shooting.

Multiple police units raced to the scene moments after the shooting started.



The suspect was shot at the scene and has died.

He is identified by law enforcement official as 35-year-old Andre Sterling.

He was wanted for allegedly shooting a Massachusetts State Police Trooper in the hand in Hyannis on Cape Cod on November 20.



The wounded Marshals were rushed to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

A second suspect was being taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.

This is breaking news. Story will be updated.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hotel under investigation after hosting wedding indoors
Retired teacher loses COVID-19 battle
How to save energy, lower utility bills during winter pandemic
Wally the wallaroo doing well after river rescue, owner says
192 new IL COVID-19 deaths mark deadliest 7-day period in pandemic
Police search for killers of retired Chicago firefighter
Chicago couple donates treats after COVID cancels their wedding
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, quiet Friday
Can Trump issue preemptive pardons before leaving office?
Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
Woman credits COVID-19 recovery to 'miracle' experimental antibody treatment
Southwest warns 6,800 employees of impending layoffs
More TOP STORIES News