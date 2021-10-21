Jefferson Park woman pleads guilty to offering undercover cop $5K in murder-for-hire plot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10595036" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chicago woman is charged with trying to hire someone to kill a woman who prosecutors say she believed to be responsible for the breakup of her previous relationship.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman pleads guilty in a murder-for-hire plot involving an undercover Chicago police officer.Lizette Ortiz, of Jefferson Park, was arrested in 2019 after sheshe thought was romantically involved with her ex-girlfriend.Costello said Ortiz wanted "the crime to occur prior to Thanksgiving so that the victim could not celebrate the holiday in the home that the defendant used to share with Witness One," who was believed to be a Chicago police officer, according to previous reports.Records show Ortiz had lived with an officer who was part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail.Prosecutors said the person who Ortiz tried to hire to carry out the crime was who contacted police."Defendant told the undercover that her plan after the undercover kidnapped and delivered the victim to her was to put the victim into a car while tied up and set the car on fire in a remote location," according to Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Jack Costello.He said that during the conversation, Ortiz asked the undercover officer to be the one who actually delivered the car to a remote location and set it on fire."She was sure authorities would be looking for her after the murder and she wanted to have an alibi," Costello said.Ortiz has been sentenced to 10 years.