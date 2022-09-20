Museum of Science and Industry closing circus exhibit, with items going up for auction

You can bid on a piece of the big top up for auction this Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A collection from the popular circus exhibit at the Museum of Science & Industry will be for auction on Saturday.

The miniature animals, sideshow, street parade, three ring circus replicas and more have been part of the display for nearly 50 years.

But the exhibit is being retired and the artifacts made available to the public.

Potter & Potter is already taking bids, which start at one thousand dollars and more for many of the items.

"The Museum of Science and Industry's circus exhibit has delighted guests for more than 50 years. The circus exhibit provides a nostalgic look back at a bygone era and showcased the magic, wonder and effort associated with the 'circus coming to town,'" said Kathleen McCarthy, Director of Collections and Head Curator at MSI. "MSI is pleased to work with Potter & Potter to find new homes for the circus collection. Proceeds will be used to build and care for the collection in support of MSI's mission to inspire the inventive genius in everyone."

The auction starts Saturday at 10 a.m.