New York amusement park ride malfunctions, leaves riders spinning in reverse for 10 minutes

RYE, N.Y. -- Guests at an amusement park were left traumatized after a ride malfunctioned and would not stop spinning.

The incident happened at Rye Playland, an amusement park located just outside of New York City, on July 23.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the Music Express ride carrying children and adults spinning in reverse. The ride reportedly continued to spin backwards for as long as 10 minutes.

Ride operators tried an emergency stop, but that didn't work. Maintenance crews had to be called to disconnect the power.

One rider said those 10 minutes felt like an eternity.

Park officials said the endless spinning was caused by an electrical malfunction. No injuries were reported.

The ride has since been shut down for now.