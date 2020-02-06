Street musician injured in Loop Red Line stabbing speaks after Blue Island woman charged

Michael Malinowski was playing guitar at the State and Jackson subway station when he was stabbed several times in the arm.
Malinowski said he's still in excruciating pain. The popular street musician known as "Machete Mike" for his amazing talent on the guitar ironically fell victim to an alleged deranged woman wielding a large kitchen knife on the Red Line CTA platform.
"When I turned around, bam! She just hit me," he said. " I didn't realized I got stabbed right away. It just hit me so fast."
Malinowski is a regular performer at CTA stops. He's a star on YouTube with dozens of videos featuring his versatile guitar playing posted. He says he makes enough in tips to pay his rent and other expenses. He said he'd never seen the woman who allegedly stabbed him, 38-year-old Barbara Johnson, before. But prosecutors say she has a long criminal history and possible mental illness.
"It's a really serious issue that faces Chicago and every major city in the United States is the incidence of violence connected to mental health," Interim Chicago Police Supt. Charlie Beck said.
Malinowski had no idea who she was or why she was there. He says at first, she walked up and unplugged his amp.
"You could tell she was definitely intoxicated or drunk," he explained. "She was just like, 'I'm not in a mood to hear that, you're giving me a headache.'"
Malinowski said she tried pushing him onto the tracks. Then, after stabbing him, she destroyed his musical equipment including his guitar and amps.
It was all apparently caught on CTA security cameras. But in the meantime, Malinowski - who has no health insurance - is unable to play for the foreseeable future, which means he has no income.
"I can still move my fingers, but I can't raise my arm very much," Malinowski said. "I can't really do anything with it."
Malinowski's sister started a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical expenses and replacing his music gear.
Prosecutors said Johnson, of Blue Island, has five previous felony convictions. She has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. She's being held without bond.