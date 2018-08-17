Mysterious smell plaguing California residents and sparking finger-pointing

KARINE HAFUTA
Residents of several Orange County, California cities are complaining about a strange, mysterious odor in the air -- and local municipal agencies seem to be pointing fingers at each other as to the cause of the bad smell.

The odor is affecting cities like Orange, Anaheim Hills, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Huntington Beach, according to Patrick Chandler, spokesperson for the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Tony Bommarito told ABC News that the odor "appears to be vector control spray for mosquitoes."

But a spokesperson for the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District subsequently denied this claim, insisting that "the spray is odorless."

Residents are reporting smells similar to petroleum, paint thinner or butane in the air.

The ongoing investigation is now being handled by South Coast Air Quality Management, officials said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Former client charged in shooting death of Hobart attorney
Man charged with DUI in fatal Schaumburg crash
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, after fight in East Garfield Park
27-year-old man missing since Lollapalooza
Chicago Air and Water Show weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies expected
2 wanted for robbing ATM at Norridge bank
Teen who pushed friend off bridge charged
Man shot in Streeterville parking garage
Show More
Man shot on Wacker Drive in Chicago's Loop
VIDEO: Man takes on parking gate - parking gate wins
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
'Uncle' accused of beating 7 children with extension cord
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
More News