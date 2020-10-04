mental health

NAMIWalks Chicago 2020 goes virtual with same message: End stigma around mental health care

Organization offers Chicago mental health resources
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year's NAMIWalks event will look different, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but its goal remains the same.

NAMIChicago has held the annual NAMIWalks event for a decade as a way for participants to make connections and raise money for mental wellness supports within the Chicago community.

NAMIChicago CEO Alexa James joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to talk about this year's event.

The goal of NAMIChicago's 2020 event is to create a movement to encourage connection and end the stigma around mental health care.

RELATED: September is National Suicide Prevention Month; NAMIChicago discusses awareness

Learn more about the event and donate at namichicago.org/walk.

Donations will go toward supporting the NAMIChicago free helpline, which is fielding more calls than ever as a result of the increased stress and trauma of the pandemic; NAMIChicago's community education and support group programs; and NAMIChicago's advocacy work, James said.

At noon on Saturday there will be a virtual event on the NAMIChicago page.

Every registered participant who raises $100 or more will have an opportunity to pick up a NAMIWalks T-shirt for 2020.
