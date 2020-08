Naperville City Council votes to allow recreational marijuana dispensaries

EMBED >More News Videos Naperville residents held a rally against the sale of recreational marijuana Saturday, saying the city is "family friendly."

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Recreational marijuana dispensaries could soon be coming to Naperville.Tuesday night, the city council there voted to allow up to three dispensaries within city limits.At least two companies are interested in expanding into Naperville.Naperville initially banned recreational marijuana sales before it became legal on January 1. The city said it would put the idea up as a ballot initiative to gauge whether residents wanted it or not.A March referendum shows 53% of Naperville residents support recreational marijuana sales.Recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois as of January 1, 2020