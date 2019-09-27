Naperville police investigating 11 burglaries following same pattern

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Naperville police are warning residents to close and lock their doors as they investigate nearly a dozen home break-ins in the last three months.

Police said the first burglary was reported on June 20 and all 11 burglaries follow the same pattern. All took place on the north side of town, and the homes were always targeted overnight or in the early morning hours.

Police said in each case the intruder or intruders were able to get into the home through an unlocked or open patio or garage door.

Residents are reminded to keep their doors and windows locked, and to close their garage doors, especially overnight, to prevent burglaries.

Police said they are following up on leads, but the investigation is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.
