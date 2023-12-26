Florida man fatally shoots half-brother in unincorp. Naperville home on Christmas Day: DuPage Co. SA

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 28-year-old Florida man has been accused of fatally shooting his half-brother in unincorporated Naperville on Christmas Day, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

DuPage County sheriff's deputies responded just after 3 p.m. Monday to a home in the 25W0-100-block of Wood Court for a report of a person who had been shot, the state's attorney's office said.

Officials said James Watson, who was downstairs in the home, was upset he could not find his cell phone, and slammed a card table on the floor. That's when Kendall Yarborough of Palm Harbor, Florida, who was upstairs at the time, shot down at Watson, hitting him in the abdomen, officials said.

Family called 911 and tried to help Watson, who was taken to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

A 9mm Sig Sauer P-365X and spent 9mm bullet casing were found on the scene, officials said.

Yarborough was taken into custody at the home without incident, and charged with first-degree murder.

He's next due in court Wednesday afternoon.

"On Christmas day, James Watson lost his life after his half-brother, Kendall Yarborough allegedly shot him in the abdomen while James was looking for his cell phone," DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin said. "This senseless act of violence will not go unpunished. To James' family and friends, I offer my sincere condolences and wish them strength as they mourn the loss of a family member and come to terms with another family member accused of his murder."