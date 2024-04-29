Chicago shootings: At least 13 shot in weekend gun violence across city, police say

A Chicago shooting left a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman wounded Saturday in Belmont Cragin near Dickens and Meade, police said.

A Chicago shooting left a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman wounded Saturday in Belmont Cragin near Dickens and Meade, police said.

A Chicago shooting left a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman wounded Saturday in Belmont Cragin near Dickens and Meade, police said.

A Chicago shooting left a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman wounded Saturday in Belmont Cragin near Dickens and Meade, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 13 people have been shot in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

A 14-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Belmont Cragin.

The two were with a group of people outside about 7:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Dickens Avenue when someone in a dark sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. The boy suffered a graze wound to his right foot and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. The woman, 19, was shot in the left arm and was listed in fair condition at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

No arrests were reported. Police continue to investigate.

A man was shot and left at a parking lot on the Northwest Side in the early Sunday hours.

The man was found around 3:17 a.m. in the 2000-block of North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to CPD. The 28-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the body and taken to Illinois Masonic hospital in critical condition by the Chicago Fire Department, police said.

No one is in custody. Chicago police Area Five detectives are investigating.

A 17-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Friday night in Little Village, Chicago police said.

Investigators said the teen was a passenger in vehicle when shots were fired at about 10:37 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Kildare. The girl sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

It's not clear where the shots were fired from and no information on a suspect.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.