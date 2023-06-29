WATCH LIVE

NASA adds soundtrack of cosmic harmonies to images of distant galaxies

Thursday, June 29, 2023
NASA has used technology to add a mesmirizing soundtrack to images of space and distant galaxies.

NASA has used technology to add a mesmerizing soundtrack of cosmic harmonies to images of distant galaxies.

The trippy timpani symphony is produced using sonification, in which astronomical data of objects in space, like wavelengths of light, are assigned sounds.

The result is musical representations of celestial bodies. There's the eerie audio emanations of the binary system Aquerii, the compact galaxy group Stephen's quintet, and M140, one of the constellation Virgo's largest galaxies.

The pictures may be worth a thousand words, but NASA said sonification allows you to hear the beauty of space.

