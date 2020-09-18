Science

NASA's new mission includes Estee Lauder's night serum

Estee Lauder is heading out of this world - literally!

The cosmetic line is paying NASA for a new mission, which involves sending its night serum, Advanced Night Repair serum, to the International Space Station. Once the serum is out in the stars, the astronauts will take pictures of it for $17,500 per hour of their time. Estee Lauder plans to send the serum aboard a rocket set to launch on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

NASA allows five percent of the space station to be used for commercial companies. While Estee Lauder said it plans to use the photos taken on its social media, the astronauts won't be the ones photographed with the product. Instead, they will take video and photos of the product floating in the cupola of the space station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencebeautynasabeauty productsu.s. & worldspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine? Health officials to discuss rollout, travel order update
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
IL reports 6,190 coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
65 years ago today, Rosa Parks changed history
Show More
Tips to make sure your donations go to the right place this 'Giving Tuesday'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment | LIVE
CPD report highlights year of increased violence
Cars towed as winter parking ban begins
Indiana sees deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News