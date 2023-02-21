Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on how he's getting ready for NASCAR Chicago street race

Fresh off his big win at the Daytona 500, NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was in Chicago as he gets ready for the city's first-ever street race.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fresh off his big win at the Daytona 500, NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was in Chicago Tuesday.

He's getting ready to race through the streets of downtown in the city's first-ever street race in July.

Stenhouse also spoke about NASCAR's partnership with Chicago Public Schools and the Field Museum to offer race-themed learning experiences while getting young people interested in racing.

"With the STEM and STEAM programs, kids can learn their sciences and maths and engineerings while learning about NASCAR," Stenhouse said. "We have a lot of engineers in our sport, a lot of scientists that are looking at different fluids to make our cars go faster. There's all different aspects of NASCAR that people don't know about."

The Field Museum is also launching a helmet design contest this spring, and the winners will be invited to the Chicago street race.

The Chicago Street Race will be held on July 1-2, 2023. Tickets are now on sale.