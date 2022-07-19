nascar

Mayor Lightfoot expected to announce downtown NASCAR race deal: report

NASCAR racing would take place on temporary street courses, report says
NASCAR schedule could include downtown Chicago races: report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to join NASCAR leaders for a big announcement Tuesday afternoon.

It's anticipated that NASCAR is coming to Chicago.

Sports website The Athletic claims Chicago will endorse NASCAR "street course events" for three years, beginning next year.

According to the site, a contract has not yet been formally signed, but the deal is expected to be finalized.

NASCAR would hold a race on a temporary street course downtown. It's not clear exactly where yet.

If it happens, this would be the first of its kind, in that it's not on an actual course, but rather temporary street courses.

Lightfoot is expected to speak about 2:30 p.m.

