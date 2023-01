Tickets will go one sale next Thursday

Black Crowes, The Chainsmokers, Charley Crockett and Miranda Lambert are among musical acts set to perform at the first-ever NASCAR Chicago street race.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some big names that will be performing at Chicago's first-ever NASCAR street race next year have been released.

The Black Crowes and The Chainsmokers are scheduled for July 1. Charley Crockett and Miranda Lambert will take the stage on July 2.

The Chicago street race will take place downtown on July 2.

Two-day general admission tickets will go on sale next Thursday at 10 a.m.