4 shot, 1 killed during Easter brunch at Nashville café, police say

ByJolie Lash ABCNews logo
Monday, April 1, 2024 1:57AM
NASHVILLE -- Authorities in Nashville, Tennessee, have asked for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of a shooting during Easter brunch.

One man was killed and several others were hurt non-critically in Sunday's shooting, authorities said.

Police released photos of the suspect on X (formerly known as Twitter) Sunday, and asked people to call the authorities if they have any information.

Detectives are currently working to "determine a motive" for the suspected gunman opening fire at a restaurant on Garfield St.

"Shooting occurred at 3 p.m. Gunman fled in this Mercedes GLS 450. Know him? 615-862-8600," read a post on the Metropolitan Nashville Police's X page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

