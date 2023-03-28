Nashville police officer who helped take down school shooter grew up in Chicago

Officer Rex Engelbert, who grew up in Chicago, was one of the lead officers who took down the Nashville school shooter, Audrey Hale.

Officer Rex Engelbert, who grew up in Chicago's Jefferson Park, hailed for displaying "courage in the face of evil."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the lead Nashville officers who took down the school shooter is from Chicago, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.

Nashville Officer Rex Engelbert, who grew up in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood, is being hailed by one police organization as displaying "courage in the face of evil."

RELATED | Body camera video released from police who took down Nashville school shooter

The graduate of suburban Loyola Academy and University of Dayton was on the team of five Nashville officers that arrived at Covenant School Monday morning to handle an active shooter.

"As an older brother, I'm as proud of him as I can be and as happy that he's okay," Kevin Engelbert, the officer's brother, told the I-Team.

He said Rex Engelbert, 27, has been a Nashville police officer for only four years.

"The selfish part of me, of course, thinks 'I hope my brother's not there,'" Engelbert said. "The practical part of me thinks and has confidence in that, if my brother was there.... his training and his fortitude would be forthcoming."

RELATED | What we know about Nashville shooter Audrey Hale

Engelbert said he had viewed his brother's bodycam video released by Nashville police, calling it "harrowing" and "tragic."

"Also, it made me very proud of my brother," he said. "It's tragic for everyone involved."

His brother was one of two officers who opened fire on the shooter, bringing the attack to an end. But he was reluctant to label him as a "hero."

"So first and foremost, we're just happy he's okay," Engelbert said. "And it's a tragedy and we pray for everyone involved."

Engelbert added that the police call must've have been particularly concerning for his little brother, as Rex Engelbert's fiancée is a teacher at a different Christian school in Nashville.