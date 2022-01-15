National Bagel Day: HERO Coffee Bar gives back to community offers special deals, free delivery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and businesses are offering specials and deals for customers.
HERO Coffee Bar will have a weekend deal offering free delivery on bagels.
The offer is from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for their location on South Dearborn Street in the Loop.
Michelle Martinez, who owns HERO Coffee Bar, said the shop is offering free delivery to allow customers to stay indoors during cold weather and still enjoy some of their classic bagels.
Orders can be placed through the shop's website or Instagram.
