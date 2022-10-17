On national boss appreciation day, LaSalle network discusses dealing with different types of bosses

As some will attest, there are many styles of leadership out there, leaving employees to ask, what is the best approach for interaction?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is National Boss' Day, which is meant to recognize the hard work it takes to oversee a workplace.

Jessica Schaeffer from the LaSalle Network joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about it.

She talked about four different types of bosses: the narcissist, the ghost, the best friend and the whirlwind.

Narcissists care about self-promotion more than staff, ghost bosses say they care about employee development but are never there for coaching and support, best friends want their employees to love them and whirlwind managers are always on the run.

