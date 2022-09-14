Breaking down 'quiet quitting;' social media trend spurred by millennials

"Quiet quitting," made popular by millennials on social media, has now made its way to workplaces across the country.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new trend in the workplace and, maybe, not surprisingly, millennials are behind it.

"Quiet quitting" is when an employee does the bare minimum at work each day.

Some supervisors are starting to see this mantra pop up more frequently.

RELATED | What is quiet quitting? TikTok trend gets people talking about work ethic, setting boundaries

"We are seeing it in a multitude of places," said Jessica Schaeffer with the LaSalle Network. "It does seem to be this millennial, Gen Z to have made this trend popular through TikTok."

Schaffer said that employees are "quiet quitting" because of a multitude of reasons ranging from feeling taken advantage of by their company to finding more passion in activities outside of the workplace.

Regardless of the reason, Schaffer said that "quiet quitting" is still not recommended.

'"Quiet quitting can lead to very loud firing," Schaffer said.

Schaffer said the employers have possibly taken notice of employees' "quiet quitting" and they could take action going forward.