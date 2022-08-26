Aurora Pooch Parade registration opens on National Dog Day

In honor of National Dog Day, registration opens Friday for the fourth annual Aurora Pooch Parade.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- In honor of National Dog Day, registration opens Friday for the fourth annual Aurora Pooch Parade.

Participants compete for biggest dog, smallest dog, best Aurora pride, best costume, best trick, most energetic, twinsies, and crowd favorite. Entry is guaranteed for the first 100 registrants.

The grand marshal for this year's parade is 2-year-old Bandito, a Shih Tzu that won the crowd favorite Award at the 3rd Aurora Pooch Parade in 2021. He will be accompanied by his owners, Selene and Oscar.

This year's parade will be held on Sunday October 2 at the Phillips Park Sunken Garden in Aurora.

To register, visit www.aurora-il.org/PoochParade.