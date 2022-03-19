NatGeo's 'The First Wave' streaming free for 48 hours, honoring mental health bill

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has signed a historic bill into law.
The Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act aims to reduce the stigma of healthcare workers seeking mental health assistance.
In honor of Friday's bill signing, National Geographic is making its award-wining documentary "The First Wave" available to watch for free through Sunday afternoon.
The film spotlights everyday heroes at the height of the pandemic.
You can watch it this weekend at www.natgeo.com and on the ABC and National Geographic TV apps.
