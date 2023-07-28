WATCH LIVE

5 Chicago area high school students selected for prestigious paid internship

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Friday, July 28, 2023 2:14PM
Wheaton Warrenville South HS student earns prestigious paid internship
Avani Bhardwa, a student at Wheaton Warrenville South High School in Wheaton, talks about the paid internship program.

Thursday, July 27 is National Intern Day and five area high school students were picked to be in a paid internship through Bank of America. Avani Bhardwa is one of the students selected.

She is a senior at Wheaton Warrenville South High School in Wheaton. She joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the program.

The 2023 class of Bank of America Student Leaders in Chicago include:

Avani Bharadwa, rising senior, Wheaton Warrenville South High School rising senior (Wheaton)

Ayushi Jha, rising senior, Lane Tech College Prep (University Village)

Faith Lee, 2023 Whitney M. Young Magnet High School graduate (Bronzeville)

Angelica Mota, 2023 Benito Juarez Community Academy graduate (Pilsen)

Ezekiel Wells, 2023 Oak Park & River Forest High School graduate (Oak Park)

For more information the 2024 Bank of America Student Leaders program, click here.

