Windy City Walkers take part in 'Walk with GMA' in Oak Brook

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- At least 50 walkers in Chicago are participating in a national walking challenge.

It's all part of Good Morning America's "Walk with GMA" to celebrate National Walking *Month.

ABC7's Greg Dutra joined the Windy City Walkers in Fullersburg Woods in Oak Brook for the walking challenge.