Natural gas smell reported in northern, western suburbs believed to be coming from Iowa

A natural gas smell reported in Illinois' McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Ogle and Lake counties is believed to be from Cedar County, Iowa.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A smell of natural gas has been making its way through the northern and western suburbs on Tuesday night.

So far, ABC7 has gotten reports from McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Ogle and Lake counties in Illinois.

People said the smell has been lingering for a few hours.

Investigators said despite the smell, there's no danger right now.

The smell is believed to be coming from Iowa. Officials in Cedar County, Iowa said this started when a piece of equipment was being worked on, and the wind carried the smell into Illinois.