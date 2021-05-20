President Barack Obama surprises South Side students, community leaders with virtual visit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10668417" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Obama met with South Side community leaders to discuss how the Obama Presidential Center can be a resource for the community.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Obama surprised community leaders and students at South Shore International High School with a virtual visit this week.The classroom consisted of sophomore through senior-year students, according to a statement from Jeff Philips, senior director at Kivvit. The students are identified as leaders in their school.The students recently participated in a Black history classroom exchange program sponsored by the NBA, including the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma Thunder, and supported by the Obama Foundation, the statement said.President Obama talked with the students about what they learned in the exchange program as well as the students' ideas and input for how the Obama Foundation can improve the campus at Obama Presidential Center. He also met with three South Side community leaders individually over Zoom to recognize their work and impact, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They talked about how the Obama Presidential Center can be a resource for the community as well as a catalyst for future opportunities, according to the statement.