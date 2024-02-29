North Carolina brother and sister audition for American Idol Season 22

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- A brother and sister from Black Mountain are taking the stage Sunday evening and auditioning for Season 22 of American Idol. Black Mountain is located 15 miles east of Asheville.

Laela and Max Dasher will each sing in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie for their chances at getting the coveted golden ticket.

Former ECU football player and NFL player Blake Proehl took his chances and auditioned. He is headed to Hollywood.

He sang "In Case You Didn't Know" by Brett Young for the judges. His audition aired on Feb. 19.

You can watch Blake's performance again on Hulu.

Watch Laela and Max's auditions on Sunday, March 3 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.