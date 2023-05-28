Northwestern defeats Boston College to capture NCAA women's lacrosse title

CARY, N.C. (WLS) -- Under the direction of Kelly Amonte Hiller, Northwestern's lacrosse team dominated the sport from 2005-2012, winning seven NCAA titles in an eight-year span.

On Sunday afternoon, the Wildcats looked to add to their championship total, facing Boston College in the NCAA final.

Plenty of Wildcat fans showed the colors on a drizzly day in Cary, North Carolina.

It didn't take long for Northwestern to take control. Izzy Scane overpowered the BC goalie during one of her four goals.

And later, it was Madison Taylor on the attack. She also had four goals as the Wildcats rolled to an 18-6 win, the largest margin of victory in the NCAA Championship game in 15 years.