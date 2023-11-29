2 local youth football teams competing for national titles; 1 still trying to raise money for travel

The Robbins Eagles are heading to a championship youth football game! But, the Dixmoor Vikings are trying to raise money to get to their competition.

Robbins Eagles surpasses fundraising goal for Florida trip; Dixmoor Vikings still need $30K with days to go

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- It is game time for two south suburban youth football teams after dominating in their respective state and regional championships.

Now, both teams have their eyes set on the national titles at two separate competitions in Florida.

The Robbins Eagles 13-U team secured its place in the American Youth Football League Championship for the first time in the team's 40-year history.

"For us to make it the national championship is really a historical not just for the Robbins Eagles but the while community," said Eagles coach Justin Harris.

On Tuesday night, at a pep rally for the Eagles, the community and city donated more than $13,000 to help the team get to Florida, surpassing their original fundraising goal.

"The whole community came together to do whatever they have to do make sure these kids get this," Harris said.

Meanwhile, the Dixmoor Vikings' 11-U and 10-U teams are still trying to raise more money, with only days to go until the competition starts.

"Thirty-thousand dollars to come up with in a couple of weeks, for anybody, no matter what status you are, it's hard," said Vikings coach and founder Dwight Tyson. "We're doing whatever we can, but to be honest with you, we are looking for help."

This year, the Vikings are looking to rebound from the team's loss last year at the Pop Warner championships.

"Last year, like coach said like half our team was sick, so that's why we didn't play as good, but this year now, were taking all the vitamin stuff, and we're make sure we're healthy," said Vikings player Jacob Rodriguez.

Both coaches called the upcoming championship games, an "opportunity of a lifetime."

"You know, this is a great thing. I'm really, really excited, just filled with emotion. And, I mean, we take off in a couple of days," Tyson said.

Those young men have their eyes on the prize, but their hearts are with the communities that helped to support them.

"It's amazing to see them proud of us, and the school is proud of us, and the community is proud of us," said Vikings player Miles Tyson.