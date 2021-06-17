Food & Drink

New Zealand model and competitive eater devours 2.5-pound burrito in 81 seconds

EMBED <>More Videos

Model and competitive eater devours 2.5-pound burrito in 81 seconds

Have you ever been hungry enough to eat a big burrito in one sitting? What about one weighing 2.5 pounds?

A New Zealand model and competitive eater did it in less than 90 seconds.

Nela Zisser finished the chain restaurant Mad Mex's "one-kilo burrito" in just one minute and 21 seconds. She shared the impressive feat on YouTube.

In the video, Zisser notes that she's undertaken the challenge to eat the 1.13 kg (2.5 pounds) burrito from Mad Mex a number of times in the past.

But this time, she smashed her record.

"That's insane, it's the best time I've ever gotten," Zisser says at the end of the challenge, which she shared to her YouTube channel on May 28.

Her YouTube account chronicles such food feats as wolfing down 10 Burger King Whoppers in 17 minutes, devouring a chicken and waffles tower in five minutes, and consuming a 2.2-pound jar of Nutella in under four minutes.

MORE | Competitive eater Raina Huang takes on massive 7-pound burrito
EMBED More News Videos

Can competitive eater Raina Huang eats a 7lb burrito?



MORE | 124-pound mom sets eating record by downing 13 pounds of steak
EMBED More News Videos

Molly Schuyler ate three complete steak dinners in less than 20 minutes.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcompetitioneating contestyoutubebuzzworthyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bears submit bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse property
Mayor Lightfoot declares racism a public health crisis in Chicago
Englewood mass shooting victims' families mourn; investigation continues
Severe storms possible across Chicago area overnight
Biden to sign bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Chicago gets new postmaster after mail delay issues
Chicago program works to revitalize West Garfield Park
Show More
IL reports 248 COVID cases, 16 deaths
Art Institute lion spray painted: Chicago police
Woman stabbing people randomly on North Side: police
CTU calls elected school board plan 'will of the people'; mayor disagrees
Message in a bottle travels across Atlantic Ocean
More TOP STORIES News