New Beginnings Church holds baby shower for more than 1.1K mothers

New Beginnings Church held a massive baby shower for more than 1,100 mothers on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pink and blue balloons welcomed people into New Beginnings Church on the South Side on Sunday.

Pastor Corey Brooks was on mission to help more than 1,100 mothers through a baby shower of epic proportions.

"I'm feeling great. It's early morning, and we're getting started off. We're off to a great start and a lot of excitement, a lot of energy," Brooks said. "The mission is to celebrate life. So many of our young mothers and fathers are coming into the world with children, and it's a difficult time, financially. So, we're trying to lighten some of that burden."

Brooks, who is the founder of nonprofit Project HOOD, an organization working to help people become self-sufficient, hopes this massive baby shower leaves moms feeling loved, supported and cared for during some of the most challenging days of motherhood.

Shaniqua Dorsey, a mother of three, came to the baby shower with her three kids on Sunday, and said it was welcome relief.

"Words can't describe how much I love them. They are my heart. They are all I've got," Dorsey said. "We actually just moved to Decatur. So, this stuff right here is a load off my back."

Mountains of diapers, wipes, high chairs, strollers, books, bottles and more packed New Beginning's sanctuary. It was an amazing act of kindness at this one-of-kind shower.

"There are a lot of families who don't have these things," said Michelle Simmons.

Triplets Morgan, Megan and Michelle Simmons are church members who gave back on Sunday.

"It feels really good to help other people. I love to do volunteer work," Morgan said.

"He really strives to help out his community and not only in the church, but outside, well," Megan added.

Brooks has been rallying the community and calling on moms across the city to lend a hand.

"We just want to make sure women who are bringing a life into the world know there's a church, a community, that supports that," Brooks said. "Because, raising a child takes a village."