These Michigan getaways don't require a flight this winter

New Buffalo, Michigan, ski resorts, Boyne Mountain Resort and the Upper Peninsula are all getaways that don't require a flight this winter.

New Buffalo, Michigan, ski resorts, Boyne Mountain Resort and the Upper Peninsula are all getaways that don't require a flight this winter.

New Buffalo, Michigan, ski resorts, Boyne Mountain Resort and the Upper Peninsula are all getaways that don't require a flight this winter.

New Buffalo, Michigan, ski resorts, Boyne Mountain Resort and the Upper Peninsula are all getaways that don't require a flight this winter.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While Tuesday is a busy travel day at the airport, there are many getaway destinations in the Midwest that can be visited without a plane.

There's even some snow, if you head north to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Nick Nerbonne with Travel Michigan joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk about the many fun spots in the mitten.

He highlighted Mount Bohemia in the UP for some of the most advanced skiing found in the Midwest.

It will take about eight hours to reach from Chicago, and the Nordic Spa can be a relaxing place to start, he said.

Nerbonne said Snowriver Mountain Resort is also worth the drive.

Closer to home, New Buffalo and Three Oaks are popular in the summer, but can be fun in the winter, too.

Lastly, he recommended Boyne Mountain Resort and Petoskey.

Harbor Springs, Walloon Lake and Charlevoix are cute, as well, he said.