Holiday travelers pack Midway, O'Hare airports after Christmas

Holiday travel is expected to peak at Chicago's airports Tuesday after Southwest Airlines cancelled some weekend flights.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas may be over, but the holiday travel period is far from over.

There weren't many cancellations Tuesday morning at Midway after delays and cancellations over the weekend. Tuesday is expected to be the busiest day at Midway Airport.

Dense fog over the weekend prompted many frustrated travelers to have their Christmas plans disrupted.

The bulk of them were flying with Southwest Airlines. Many dealt with delays and cancellations since Saturday.

People like Jeannine, who flew from Los Angeles, have seen the worst of it. She has been traveling for 28 hours, just to reach Chicago and find out her luggage is missing.

"Get here and they've been telling me for hours and hours my luggage is going to arrive at 3:24, and then 3:48, and now, she finally said it's just stuck on an airplane out there," she said.

After all of that, the city airports have now returned to normal.