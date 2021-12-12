Michigan man, 23, killed in fiery New Hampshire plane crash was transporting medical supplies

BEDFORD, N.H. -- A Michigan man is dead after the plane he was operating crashed and burst into flames near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire, according to authorities.Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski said the department's communications received several 911 calls reporting the crash at about 11:35 p.m. Friday,Responding officers found the wreckage of a twin-engine aircraft fully engulfed in flames on the shore of the Merrimack River. Bedford firefighters responded to the crash scene and were able to extinguish the flames.Bryfonski said the man who was killed in the crash, tentatively identified as 23-year-old Emanuel Vomvolakis of Linden, Michigan, was the pilot and sole occupant of the plane. Positive identification of the victim is pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.The flight originated from the Essex County Airport in Fairfield, New Jersey, and was inbound to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble just prior to the crash.The aircraft was being operated by Castle Air, which is based in Canton, Ohio, and was transporting medical supplies at the time of the crash.The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.