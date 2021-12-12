plane crash

Michigan man, 23, killed in fiery New Hampshire plane crash was transporting medical supplies

Castle Air-operated aircraft was en route to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
EMBED <>More Videos

Michigan man, 23, killed in fiery New Hampshire plane crash

BEDFORD, N.H. -- A Michigan man is dead after the plane he was operating crashed and burst into flames near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire, according to authorities.

Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski said the department's communications received several 911 calls reporting the crash at about 11:35 p.m. Friday, WCVB reported.

Responding officers found the wreckage of a twin-engine aircraft fully engulfed in flames on the shore of the Merrimack River. Bedford firefighters responded to the crash scene and were able to extinguish the flames.

RELATED: Small plane crashes during hard landing at Chicago Executive Airport; no injuries reported

Bryfonski said the man who was killed in the crash, tentatively identified as 23-year-old Emanuel Vomvolakis of Linden, Michigan, was the pilot and sole occupant of the plane. Positive identification of the victim is pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The flight originated from the Essex County Airport in Fairfield, New Jersey, and was inbound to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble just prior to the crash.

The aircraft was being operated by Castle Air, which is based in Canton, Ohio, and was transporting medical supplies at the time of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new hampshiremichiganu.s. & worldman killedplane crash
PLANE CRASH
Airplane crashes near San Diego neighborhood, no survivors reported
No one hurt after plane crashes during hard landing at Chicago airport
1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap
11-year-old girl survives plane crash that killed her father, 3 others
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Show More
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News