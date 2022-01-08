Race and Culture

New Illinois law allows homeowners to remove racist language from home deeds

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New Illinois law allows homeowners to remove racist language from home deeds

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- When Nicole Sullivan moved into her neighborhood in unincorporated Mundelein about ten years ago she discovered a restrictive covenant in her property deed.

It was written decades ago, aimed at barring people of African, Japanese, Chinese and Jewish descent from moving in certain areas.

"It was pretty shocking to find out that way," Sullivan said. "And also just troubling to know how many people have bought a house in our neighborhood, and learned this way after the fact."

Racial restrictive covenants, which were common between the 1920s and late 1940s, were contractual agreements by a group of property owners or developers to keep certain groups out. They were outlawed after a 1948 Supreme Court decision but the practice continued until the Fair Housing Act in 1968.

Chloe Thurston, a assistant professor of political science at Northwestern University, authored a book on housing discrimination in the 20th century titled "At the Boundaries of Homeownership: Credit, Discrimination, and the American State."

"If you have a house that was built before 1950, there's a pretty good chance that there's a restrictive covenant in the deed, particularly if that was a neighborhood that was historically predominantly white," she explained.

This week Sullivan became the first person in Lake County, likely in Illinois, to file a restrictive covenant modification. She submitted her request to the Recorder of Deeds Office in the county.

Sullivan is credited with pushing for legislation in Springfield to allow homeowners to remove racist language from their property deeds. That law took effect on January 1.

"I wish it would have been changed decades ago. But now that we have the tools to change it, I think everyone should change that," she said.

Thurston agrees removing the language from deeds is the right move.

"Changing the language of one's deed is minimal in terms of affecting overall contemporary patterns of discrimination or practices of discrimination, but it's still an important symbolic step," she said.

Scholars, Thurston included, continue to research the scope of racial covenants and its impact on homeownership and neighborhood demographics today.

Sullivan wants to make her community a more welcoming place and be a positive example for her children.

"Even if you are a regular person and you see something that you think is wrong, I think people need to realize you do have a voice and you do have power," she said.

Lake County officials said Sullivan should have a decision on her request soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatelake countymundeleinrace and culture abc7 chicagodiscriminationhousingracismanti semitismlawsrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
Three Kings Day celebrated in Humboldt Park
Coffee, Hip Hop & Mental Health helps Chicago access therapy
Black churches rethink Watch Night NYE's tradition amid COVID surge
Some Chicago Black businesses fear mandate will keep patrons away
TOP STORIES
Woman, baby killed after police chase leads to I-80 crash in Gary
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
CPS, CTU discussions continue; Lightfoot hopeful for deal soon
Woman killed after slamming into tree in median on DuSable LSD
Mom tracks down man charged with killing son: 'I knew that it was him'
FBI joins search for missing North Chicago boy, 6
Illinois reports 42,903 new COVID cases, 101 deaths
Show More
Blood donations help save Chicago mother during complicated birth
Some restaurants say business down after proof of vaccine requirement
How to reduce heating bills as energy inflation spikes
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for McMichaels
More TOP STORIES News