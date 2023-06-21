Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint in New Lenox, suspect photos released

Police released these images of men wanted in an armed carjacking in south suburban New Lenox Tuesday morning.

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- New Lenox police have released photos of three men wanted for carjacking a rideshare driver at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Police said the Uber driver arrived to pick up a customer in the 1600-block of Eagle Circle around 6:15 a.m. when a white Hyundai Accent sedan approached. Two men armed with guns and wearing masks got out of the Hyundai, demanded the victim's car and pulled him out of the vehicle.

The victim was struck in the head with one of the guns, and the suspects stole his wallet and cell phone.

The two armed men tried to feel in the victim's vehicle, a Toyota Venza, but had trouble working the car and abandoned it a few houses away.

A third suspect was driving the Hyundai and never got out of the car. New Lenox police said they later learned that car was reported stolen out of Chicago Monday.

The suspects fled the area in the Hyundai.

The victim was taken to Silver Cross Hospital to treat a head injury, and his cell phone was later found along Route 30.

Police said there is no connection between the person who called the Uber and the suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.