lawsuit

Jordanian student's mother suing New Lenox police, Silver Cross Hospital after brain injury

By
EMBED <>More Videos

24-year-old Jordanian planning to attend UIC sues police, hospital

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- The mother of 24-year-old Qusai Alkafaween said he came to the U.S. from Jordan to attend college, but now he's severely impaired, and lawyers are suing New Lenox police and Silver Cross Hospital, blaming them for a string of events that ended with the him suffering brain damage.

Alkafaween, of Worth, was "negligently discharged" from Silver Cross Hospital on December 5, 2020, according to a lawsuit filed by Clifford Law Offices.

Alkafaween's lawyers said he planned to attend the University of Illinois Chicago, but he never got the chance after a string of events unfolded on that winter day. Now, he has a traumatic brain injury.

"With all respect to him, it's as if his mother is babysitting him, as if he's a young child the age of 7 or 8 years old," said the plaintiff's attorney, Jack Casciato.

Attorneys for Alkafaween have filed a lawsuit against Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and a doctor at the hospital, saying he shouldn't have been discharged Dec. 5 because he has a history of schizophrenia.

"The hospital should have admitted him to their psychiatric unit, where he could have had appropriate mental health professionals examine him, be with him, and supervise him," Casciato said.

A Silver Cross spokeswoman says the hospital "does not comment on pending litigation."

New Lenox Police said today officers were advised Alkafaween was discharged and needed to leave the hospital's property.

Wednesday, Alkafaween's attorneys released part of the police body camera video they received. Lawyers said in one of the videos inside the hospital listeners can hear officers talking about Alkafaween's release.

Officer: Because we're not taking him all the way to Chicago.

Nurse: No.

Officer: We're not taking him all the way to Orland Park.

Nurse: Of course not.

Officer: Hopefully he doesn't ping-pong and come back here to you guys.

Nurse: Yeah.

The lawsuit alleges New Lenox officers dropped him off in a parking lot near Wolf Road and Route 6 in Orland Park, miles from his car. Alkafaween didn't know where he was. The law firm added subtitles to the video they released.

Qusai: You want to help me with that?

Officer: This is as far as I can take you right now.

Qusai: Ok, this gotta help me, help me.

Officer: This is Orland Park, so if you start walking north here, there's gonna be some businesses.

Once he started walking, lawyers say he was hit by a vehicle on Wolf Road, causing a traumatic brain injury.

His mother got an emergency visa to the U.S. to care for him. The attorneys read her statement Wednesday.

"He had so much hope and promise. Instead everything is now shut off for him. Any hope for him of doing great things has ended with the inhumane treatment at the hands of those who just didn't care what happened to him," said Ikhlas Alraqad, Alkafaween's mother.

Along with the hospital, New Lenox and two officers are also named in the lawsuit filed by the downtown law firm. Police say they will not be making further comments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew lenoxcar crashcar accidenthospitallawsuithospitalsuniversity of illinoisuniversity of illinois chicago
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Ex-jail employees sued for playing 'Baby Shark' on repeat
NorthShore health cannot yet fire employees without COVID vaccine
'Finally': Man awarded $25M in wrongful Chicago murder conviction
LA sheriff, fire chief to be deposed in Kobe Bryant crash lawsuit
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse trial witness testimony continues | LIVE
Girl, 2, killed in Harvey shooting ID'd
2 dead in dramatic shootout near upscale Cancun resorts
Chicago employees get paid time off Nov. 12 to get kids vaccinated
CPD officer charged in fatal shooting of her husband, also an officer
Charges in fatal hit and run of Aurora teen
IL reports 2,942 COVID cases, 23 deaths
Show More
Potato named Doug could be world's largest
Murder trial opens for 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery
Colin Powell remembered at funeral in Washington | LIVE
DA convenes new special grand jury to investigate Trump Organization
Vigil held for boy, 13, killed while trick-or-treating in Hammond
More TOP STORIES News