Chicago nonprofit caring for young mothers asks for help after flooding causes $1M in damage

Chicago severe weather in July ruined Austin nonprofit New Moms' electrical and HVAC system, as well as much of its supplies.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local non-profit that supports young mothers is in desperate need of the community's help.

New Moms, which is based on the West Side, sustained major flooding from last month's severe weather.

Their facility was damaged to the tune of $1 million.

Forty young mothers and their children live at the facility in the Austin neighborhood.

But they've all had to move out after last month's storms and catastrophic flooding.

The organization suffered devastating loss, and now, New Moms is hoping to rebuild.

The non-profit said a storm came through on July 2, causing an electrical fire, followed by disastrous flooding that pummeled the West Side.

"It's pretty terrible. We serve teen moms under the age of 24, who are pregnant, or who have small children who are facing some level of homelessness, or housing insecurity," said Pamela Bozeman, chief operating officer of New Moms. "So closing this building was a major blow to the moms that we serve."

Bozeman said the entire electrical system has to be replaced, as well as the HVAC system and plumbing.

All of the elevators are down. Dozens of files, children's toys, Pampers and other critical necessities for new moms are destroyed.

The organization provides not just housing, but also childcare and job training for the young mothers.

"So, we have been working feverishly to get our families back into our housing units and back into our programs," Bozeman said.

Tamia Creed is an expectant mother with two small children. She's been staying in a hotel for the last 30 days.

"It was kind of hard because I didn't know what I would do, and they would ask me if I had anywhere to stay," Creed said.

The organization is helping Creed and all of their new moms during this tough time, but they need the community's help.

"Our moms are individuals who have experienced systemic barriers that have created really tough situations for them. New Moms is providing guidance and resources, including food subsidies, diapers, formula and all the things that all mothers need," Bozeman said.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.newmoms.org.