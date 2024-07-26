Chicago nonprofit to host literary festival for young readers in Pullman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago nonprofit is helping young people deepen their love of literature.

Burst into Books is an advocate for literacy, with the hope of transforming the world through education.

On Saturday, the third annual Burst into Books W.O.W. Literary Festival will return, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood.

This event is supported by a Chicago Presents grant from the city of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events, a program to support the presentation of free arts programming in Chicago neighborhoods, while bolstering the local arts event industry.

The event aims to provide a fun and safe space for children to explore their love for reading with positive community role models. Attendees will experience interactive literary and art programming, writing workshops, diverse groups of book vendors, live music and performances and animated storytelling by Black authors, illustrators and thespians.

Live performances by Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, spoken word artist Harold Green III, the Kenwood School of Ballet, Jesse White Tumblers, Black Girls Jump, and many others are also on the day's schedule.

Pep Rally Takeover, a nonprofit organization that rallies to create unique musical experiences that help provide support for youth, will be the official DJ for this year's event.

Author Derrick Barnes and illustrator Vanessa Brantley Newton will provide all-ages workshops on writing and storytelling through art, as well as be in conversation with moderator Dr. Gholdy Muhammad, an associate professor of Literacy, Language and Culture on the mainstage.

Founded out of the desire to encourage her 7-year-old son to read more, Jurema Gorham started Burst into Books with a mission to create a world-accessible to all young people -- transformed through intentional access to culturally responsive literature.

"We are dedicated to helping everyone, specifically young people, deepen their love of literature and reading," Gorham said. "Every year, we aim to increase the number of books donated, books read and minds enriched by the written word."

EVENT DETAILS

Location: Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center, 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Admission Cost: Free

Ticket link

EVENT SCHEDULE

11 - 11:30 a.m. - opening Dr. Obari Cartman

11:30 - 11:45 a.m. - Music by Pep Rally Takeover

11:45 am - 12:15 p.m. - Vanessa Brantley Newton LIVE Interview, moderated by Duane Davis

12:15 - 1:15 p.m. - Music by Pep Rally Takeover

1:15 - 2:00 p.m. - D-composed with special guest Harold Green III

2:30 - 3:30 p.m. - Derrick Barnes LIVE Interview, moderated by Dr. Gholdy Muhammad

3:30 - 4 p.m. - Music by Pep Rally Takeover

4:30 - 5 p.m. - Kenwood School of Ballet

5 - 6 p.m. - Music by Pep Rally Takeover

PERFORMANCES

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Chicago Shakespeare Theatre

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. - African Dance Classes

1 p.m. - Black Girls Jump

4 p.m. - Jesse White Tumblers