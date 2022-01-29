Arts & Entertainment

On The Red Carpet: What to watch in February on TV, streaming

EMBED <>More Videos

What to watch in February on TV, streaming

On The Red Carpet has your first look at what's coming to TV and streaming this February.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan transform into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the Hulu Original series "Pam & Tommy." George Pennacchio talks to the stars about the challenge of taking on these iconic personas.

George also talks with "Better Things" co-creator and star Pamela Adlon about the upcoming final series of her show on FX. Also returning to FX, the drama series "Snowfall" starring Damson Idris, who talks about winning an NAACP Image award for his role.

Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson and the cast of "Grown-ish" give us a sneak peek at the new episode of their Freeform series, plus Kat Dennings and Brenda Strong are back in "Dollface" on Hulu.

Don't miss the February preview edition of "On The Red Carpet" to get previews of new shows and your returning favorites.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Freeform, Hulu, National Geographic, ESPN and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthulutelevisiondisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago snow totals: Lake effect snow pummels city, North Shore
Owner of bison loose in northern suburbs just wants her back home
Adam's Apple, Chicago's oldest head shop, closing North Side doors
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Trailer
New details revealed in Wacker Drive police shooting
Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death in front of her friends
Widow delivers heart-wrenching eulogy for NYPD detective
Show More
Thousands of Illinois bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'
Jonathan Jackson jumps into race for U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush's seat
Thieves smash window of State Street Macy's
Richard 'Dick' Duchossois, longtime Arlington Park owner, dies at 100
Decades after TV anchor disappears, convicted rapist denies connection
More TOP STORIES News