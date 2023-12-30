Roots + Fire Water Co. in Homewood offers holistic methods for better health in new year

Natural remedies can be a simple and holistic way to transform your health in the new year.

Natural remedies can be a simple and holistic way to transform your health in the new year.

Natural remedies can be a simple and holistic way to transform your health in the new year.

Natural remedies can be a simple and holistic way to transform your health in the new year.

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- For many people, health-related goals top their list of New Year resolutions.

If you're stumped on where to start, natural remedies can be a simple and holistic way to transform your health.

Family-owned botanical shop, Roots and Fire Water Co., offers several holistic options to revitalize your health and home. Co-owners Amanda Battles and Denice Rhodes visited ABC 7 to share some advice for kick starting a healthy and successful new year. The mother-daughter business owners say there are four easy steps you can take to start down a healthier path.

1. Create a Vision

2. Practice Proper Mental Hygiene

3. Embrace Herbal Tea

4. Go Outside!

Battles and Rhodes stressed the importance of having a vision for your all of your successes. To help people get visualize their goals for 2024, they are hosting a "Vision Board Party" at their shop on January 7, starting at 2 P.M.

Space is limited, so make sure to register by January 6. Roots + Fire Water Co. is located at 1941 Ridge Rd., Homewood, IL 60430. For more information, visit their website at www.rootsandfirewater.com.