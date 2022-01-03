Cook County Health expert offers resolutions counseling in New Year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new year means New Year's resolutions.
But, of course, the COVID pandemic is still a major issue.
So how can you set reasonable resolutions?
Dr. Mark Loafman is chair of family and community medicine for Cook County Health, and he joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about setting goals.
Loafman said it starts with realistic resolutions - start small with an achievable goal and escalate over time.
He said despite the seemingly never-ending pandemic, there is a lot to celebrate because so much progress has been made.
Even if you can't go to the gym, Loafman said, find some small ways to be active, eat well and get sleep.
