New Year's Eve cocktail recipes from Timeout Market Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New Year's Eve goes hand in hand with cocktails.Time Out Market's beverage director Jonathan Kahn demonstrated how to make a few, including gumdrops to make "Not my Gumdrop Buttons" an ode to the movie Shrek!Not My Gumdrop Buttons!Detroit City 'Blue Line Gin' - 1.5ozSt. Elizabeth Allspice Dram - .25ozSt. George Spiced Pear Liqueur - .5ozRhine Hall 'La Normande' Pommeau - .25ozRare Tea Cellar 'Gingerbread Dream Rooibos Tea Syrup - .5ozLemon Juice - .5ozAngostura Bitters - 2 dashesFoam Bitters - 4 dashesMeasure out all ingredients into shakerAdd cubed ice into shakerShake vigorously for 10-15 secondsDouble Strain into coupe glassGarnish with a candied gum drop skewer (3ea) on the edge of the glassFor more information, visit https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago /.