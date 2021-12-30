Food & Drink

New Year's Eve cocktail recipes from Timeout Market Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

New Year's Eve cocktail recipes from Timeout Market Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New Year's Eve goes hand in hand with cocktails.

Time Out Market's beverage director Jonathan Kahn demonstrated how to make a few, including gumdrops to make "Not my Gumdrop Buttons" an ode to the movie Shrek!

ABC7 presents: Countdown Chicago 2022

RECIPE:


Not My Gumdrop Buttons!
Detroit City 'Blue Line Gin' - 1.5oz
St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram - .25oz
St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur - .5oz

Rhine Hall 'La Normande' Pommeau - .25oz
Rare Tea Cellar 'Gingerbread Dream Rooibos Tea Syrup - .5oz
Lemon Juice - .5oz
Angostura Bitters - 2 dashes
Foam Bitters - 4 dashes

STEPS:



Measure out all ingredients into shaker
Add cubed ice into shaker
Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds
Double Strain into coupe glass
Garnish with a candied gum drop skewer (3ea) on the edge of the glass

For more information, visit https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagowest loopnew year's evecocktail
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Merrillville mall on lockdown after several reports of shots fired
IL reports record-high 30,386 new COVID cases, 87 deaths
Bradley shooting at hotel leaves 1 officer dead: Kankakee Co. sheriff
Texas 14-year-old charged in triple killing is on the run
Boy dies in dirt bike crash as police attempt traffic stop
CPS outlines COVID safety plan for return of students | Live
Woman beaten, robbed by 8 people on Lakeview sidewalk
Show More
Chicago teacher quarantines in plane bathroom after testing for COVID
How to tell the difference between flu, common cold and COVID-19
Tiger killed after attacking man who entered zoo enclosure: Officials
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Woman shot outside Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort
More TOP STORIES News