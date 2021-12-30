New Year's Eve cocktail recipes from Timeout Market Chicago

Time Out Market's beverage director Jonathan Kahn demonstrated how to make a few, including gumdrops to make "Not my Gumdrop Buttons" an ode to the movie Shrek!
ABC7 presents: Countdown Chicago 2022
RECIPE:
Not My Gumdrop Buttons!
Detroit City 'Blue Line Gin' - 1.5oz
St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram - .25oz
St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur - .5oz
Rhine Hall 'La Normande' Pommeau - .25oz
Rare Tea Cellar 'Gingerbread Dream Rooibos Tea Syrup - .5oz
Lemon Juice - .5oz
Angostura Bitters - 2 dashes
Foam Bitters - 4 dashes
STEPS:
Measure out all ingredients into shaker
Add cubed ice into shaker
Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds
Double Strain into coupe glass
Garnish with a candied gum drop skewer (3ea) on the edge of the glass
For more information, visit https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/.