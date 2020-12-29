new year's eve

Internationally-inspired ways to ring in 2021 from your kitchen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Few of us are traveling these days but we can bring other cultures home with us in the form of food.

Most people are ringing in 2021 at home this year so Lifestyle expert and mommy blogger Donna Bozzo is sharing some international inspiration that you can create right in your kitchen.

Bozzo uses everything from a ping pong ball to gazpacho soup to show us.

Click HERE for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagonew year's eveholidayfoodcraftshomenew year's daydo it yourself
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Annual 'Good Riddance Day' says goodbye to 2020
These stores will be open on New Year's Eve
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Powerball to crown 2021's 1st millionaire during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
McConnell blocks House bill for $2K stimulus checks
Winter storm could dump 1-4 inches of snow
'It just ate her through': Tinley Park teen dies from COVID-19
IL reports 5,644 COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths
Nashville bomber may have followed 'lizard people' conspiracies: Sources
Teen wrongly accused of stealing phone says he's shell-shocked
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews out indefinitely with illness
Show More
Picking your nose is dangerous in time of COVID
COVID vaccine supersite opens at Malcolm X College
Halsey apologizes after posting about eating disorder
Chicago Weather: Snow late Tuesday, mixing with ice & rain
Trump's hesitation will delay stimulus checks for unemployed
More TOP STORIES News