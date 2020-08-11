Coronavirus reemerges in New Zealand after 102 days

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

Ardern said Auckland, the nation's largest city, will be moved to Alert Level 3 from midday Wednesday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home and bars and many other businesses will be closed.

She said the rest of the country will be raised to Alert Level 2.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the infections were confirmed after a person in their 50s went to their doctor on Monday with symptoms and was swabbed twice, testing positive both times. Six other people in the person's household were then tested, with three more positive results.

PREVIOUS STORY: New Zealand marks 100th day with no new reported cases of coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern discusses the nation's 100 days of coronavirus elimination.

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ComEd outages leave 388K in dark; Chicago tornado confirmed
Chicago cleaning up after looting devastates downtown businesses
Woman fatally struck, daughter injured in River North hit-and-run
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
Chicago Scholars helps students navigate e-learning
Massive fire sends plume of smoke up in Franklin Park
Englewood residents speak about police shooting that may have sparked looting
Show More
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, less humid Tuesday
Kim Foxx fires back against claims she doesn't prosecute looters
Chicago mayor tells looters 'we are coming for you'
Illinois reports 1,319 new coronavirus cases, 1 death
Chicago restricts access to downtown streets, bridges, limits transit overnight after looting
More TOP STORIES News