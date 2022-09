ABC News president joins fireside chat at LGBTQ journalism conference

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is holding its national Convention here in Chicago. ABC News is a sponsor.

Chad Matthews, president of our ABC Owned Television stations, took part in a fireside chat this evening.

He shared stories from his career and offered advice for up-and-coming journalists.