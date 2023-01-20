Nicole Mann becomes 1st Native American woman to visit space, go on spacewalk

NASA Astronaut, Nicole Mann, first Native American woman ever to travel to Earth's orbit has ventured outside the ISS.

NASA astronaut, Nicole Mann and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata will spend seven hours completing the installation of two mounting platforms.

The spacewalk is part of a planned solar array augmentation and eventual power boost on the space station's truss.

Mann joined NASA's astronaut corps in 2013. This is her first trip to space. She traveled to the ISS in October for a five-month stay.