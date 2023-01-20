WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Nicole Mann becomes 1st Native American woman to visit space, go on spacewalk

Friday, January 20, 2023 11:15PM
1st Native American woman goes on spacewalk
EMBED <>More Videos

NASA Astronaut, Nicole Mann, first Native American woman ever to travel to Earth's orbit has ventured outside the ISS.

The first Native-American woman ever to travel to earth's orbit ventured outside the International Space Station Friday.

NASA astronaut, Nicole Mann and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata will spend seven hours completing the installation of two mounting platforms.

The spacewalk is part of a planned solar array augmentation and eventual power boost on the space station's truss.

Mann joined NASA's astronaut corps in 2013. This is her first trip to space. She traveled to the ISS in October for a five-month stay.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW