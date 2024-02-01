Car crashes through wall of Hobby Lobby in Niles, police say

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed through the wall of a Hobby Lobby store Thursday morning in the northern suburbs.

The crash happened around 11:22 a.m. at 7229 W. Dempster St. in Niles, police said.

A 2009 Nissan Altima driven by an 85-year-old woman drove through a wall of the store, and part of the car ended up inside of the building, police said.

No one was injured in the crash. The Hobby Lobby business remained open after the crash.

The cause of the crash was driver error, police said. No citations were issued.

No further information was immediately available.